Tom Krell’s experimental pop project How to Dress Well will release its fifth album The Anteroom on October 19, Krell’s label Domino announced today. The label also released “Nonkilling 6 | Hunger,” a single from the album, with an eerie accompanying music video.

The Anteroom follows How to Dress Well’s acclaimed Care from 2016. In June, Krell released a seven-minute suite entitled “Vacant Boat (shred) | Nonkilling 1 | The Anteroom | False Skull 1,” which seamlessly moved between pounding acid house, ethereal R&B, and harsh noise. That music was part of the new album, it turns out, and its continuous episodic structure is evidently reflective of the whole. According to press materials, the record “plays as a single continuous piece of 21st century psychedelic music.” It was co-produced by Krell and Joel Ford of Ford & Lopatin.

The new track, “Nonkilling 6 | Hunger,” is in a similar vein to the earlier “Anteroom” suite, with gossamer pop melodies processed through filters and distortion, and icy electronic production. Its video, directed by Krell and Justin Daashuur Hopkins, comes with a warning that it may trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Watch it below and see the Anteroom tracklist after that.

The Anteroom tracklist

01. Humans Disguised as Animals | Nonkilling 1

02. Body Fat

03. False Skull 7

04. Nonkilling 3 | The Anteroom | False Skull 1

05. Vacant Boat

06. Nonkilling 13 | Ceiling for the Sky

07. A Memory, The Spinning of a Body | Nonkilling 2

08. Nonkilling 6 | Hunger

09. July 13 No Hope No Pain

10. Love Means Taking Action

11. Brutal (feat. Ocean Vuong) | False Skull 5

12. False Skull 12

13. Nothing