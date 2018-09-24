Zoe Kravitz will be both star and an executive producer of a High Fidelity television adaptation set to air on Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, as Variety reports. The 2000 film adaptation of the 1995 Nick Hornsby novel starred Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet as Marie De Salle, the folky singer who covers Peter Frampten’s “Baby, I Love Your Way.”

Kravitz will take over John Cusack’s former role as an obsessive record store owner, though last we heard, Cusack didn’t have high hopes for the reboot. The 29-year-old actress seems well-suited for the role, given that she comes from a musical family and has been singing since she was a teenager. If the Disney series truly is the film’s spiritual successor, we can look forward to seeing Kravitz turning to pop music to soothe a broken heart and curating her life experiences into top five lists while she talks to the camera.

Disney’s planned streaming service is expected to launch in late 2019, angled to compete with Netflix. In addition to original content, the service will also feature the libraries of Lucasfilm, Disney-ABC Television Group, Pixar Animation, Marvel Entertainment, and other properties under the Disney umbrella.

Meanwhile, Kravitz is returning for the upcoming second season of the HBO series Big Little Lies, also expected in 2019.