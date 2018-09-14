HEALTH and Soccer Mommy – “MASS GRAVE”

HEALTH have released a new single with Sophie Allison of Soccer Mommy. Titled “MASS GRAVE,” the track features production from Purity Ring’s Corin Roddick, building around icy synths and sparse drum machine patterns.

“The annals of music history are filled with a rich tradition of trios,” HEALTH shared in a statement. “Crosby, Stills, & Nash…Emerson, Lake, and Palmer…Lennon, McCartney, and that other guy…And now Soccer Mommy, the guy from Purity Ring, and HEALTH.” Check out the track below.