Here are a few things we know about the forthcoming feature film A Star Is Born: It stars Bradley Cooper as a past-his-prime country star and Lady Gaga as the aspiring singer he takes under his wing. It is Cooper’s directorial debut, and the fourth remake of the title since the 1937 original. The early reviews have been good enough to generate Oscars buzz. Oh, and it features a cameo appearance by Halsey! She plays herself as, in her words, a representative of “a piece of the current state of music in this film forever.”

I guess now is a good time to finally tell you guys that I have a little cameo in A Star Is Born! Thank you so so much to Gaga and Bradley for including me. It was an honor to watch both of your talent and dedication on set. ❤️ an all time life highlight for me for sure. — h (@halsey) September 5, 2018

I play myself for a very small moment! Which is insane because it means Gaga and Bradley saw me worthy of representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever. They could have picked any artist. It was so humbling and unreal. https://t.co/GnLTIydTX6 — h (@halsey) September 5, 2018

Also on the cast list: Dave Chappelle, who appears in the film’s trailer, and country-rock singer Lukas Nelson (son of Willie), who figures prominently into its soundtrack. A Star Is Born comes to theaters October 5. Consider it a trial run for that promised Halsey-plays-Halsey biopic.