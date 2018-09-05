Culture \

Guess Who Plays Halsey in Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born

CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Here are a few things we know about the forthcoming feature film A Star Is Born: It stars Bradley Cooper as a past-his-prime country star and Lady Gaga as the aspiring singer he takes under his wing. It is Cooper’s directorial debut, and the fourth remake of the title since the 1937 original. The early reviews have been good enough to generate Oscars buzz. Oh, and it features a cameo appearance by Halsey! She plays herself as, in her words, a representative of “a piece of the current state of music in this film forever.”

Also on the cast list: Dave Chappelle, who appears in the film’s trailer, and country-rock singer Lukas Nelson (son of Willie), who figures prominently into its soundtrack. A Star Is Born comes to theaters October 5. Consider it a trial run for that promised Halsey-plays-Halsey biopic.

Anna Gaca
