G-Eazy & Machine Gun Kelly Are Beefing Over Halsey

As it turns out, G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly are not the same person. The lookalike pop-rappers are entwined in a feud, firing diss tracks and petty social media shade back and forth. Their bad blood, which stems from a shared interest in Halsey, has produced some delightfully stupid content. Consider G-Eazy’s recent song, “Bad Boy,” in which he earnestly raps, “MGK please stop trolling me, get over me / You wanna be me, you’re mad that you’re not as big as me.”

The lyrics continue, “Call a Uber, turn on the radio, imagine hearing me / ‘Him & I’’s on, mad you’re listening to Halsey sing to me … Disrespect her again, I’ll smack you, I’m not a boy.” G-Eazy is not a boy! He goes on to call Machine Gun Kelly his “mini-me,” so I guess he is the titular “bad boy,” because G-Eazy is definitely not a boy.

G-Eazy then gets oddly specific: “We did like 30 shows together out in Europe / You mugged me but you never spoke, you never tried to square up / Until that night in Finland, I said we got shit to clear up / You got sentimental and you almost start to tear up.”

After releasing “Bad Boy,” G-Eazy posted an Instagram picture of him and Halsey kissing onstage. Machine Gun Kelly then shared a photos of him and G-Eazy wearing similar hairstyles. The now-deleted caption read, “I fucked his girl now he looks like me this shit overbearing.” He updated the caption to “#miniME#stoplyingaboutFINLAND#alllyourfriendsknow” with three laughing emojis.

Halsey told Us that she and G-Eazy are “hanging out again.”

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.