Florence + The Machine – “Cornflake Girl” (Tori Amos Cover)

Earlier this year, Florence Welch released her latest album as Florence + The Machine, High As Hope, and since then she’s been making the festival rounds and just embarked on a North American tour.

Welch’s voice has been compared to Tori Amos’ pretty much since she came onto the scene, and she recently decided to dive into those comparisons headfirst and cover one of Amos’ songs for Spotify’s singles series. She chose to do “Cornflake Girl,” off of Amos’ 1994 album Under The Pink. Listen to her take on the song below.

High As Hope is out now via Republic.

