Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement appeared on last night’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk up their upcoming HBO special, Flight of the Conchords: Live in London. The comedy duo chatted about getting older, becoming dads, being famous in public, and what they’ve been up to since the second season of their self-titled HBO series wrapped in 2009. They also revealed the capital city of New Zealand (not Auckland, turns out) and played an almost-but-not-quite-new song, “Father and Son,” which they’ve previously performed live on tour in 2016.

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London was filmed at London’s Eventim Apollo earlier this year and airs October 6 at 10 p.m. on HBO. Watch Flight of the Conchords talk to Stephen Colbert and perform “Father and Son” on last night’s Late Show below.