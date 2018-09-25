News \
Watch Flight of the Conchords Play “Father and Son” on Colbert
Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement appeared on last night’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk up their upcoming HBO special, Flight of the Conchords: Live in London. The comedy duo chatted about getting older, becoming dads, being famous in public, and what they’ve been up to since the second season of their self-titled HBO series wrapped in 2009. They also revealed the capital city of New Zealand (not Auckland, turns out) and played an almost-but-not-quite-new song, “Father and Son,” which they’ve previously performed live on tour in 2016.
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London was filmed at London’s Eventim Apollo earlier this year and airs October 6 at 10 p.m. on HBO. Watch Flight of the Conchords talk to Stephen Colbert and perform “Father and Son” on last night’s Late Show below.