Fleet Foxes Announce 'First Collection 2006 - 2009' Box Set

Fleet Foxes are releasing a massive box set coming out later this fall. First Collection 2006 – 2009 features assorted B-sides and demos, along with the indie folk band’s 2006 debut EP The Fleet Foxes, their 2008 followup EP Sun Giant, and a vinyl reissue of their eponymous 2008 debut LP. Also included is a booklet of lyrics, artwork, and flyers.

To promote the forthcoming collection, the band released a trailer consisting of archival performance footage.

The box set comes out on November 9 via Nonesuch in Europe and Sub Pop everywhere else, but can be pre-ordered on the band’s site.

The track listing is as follows:

TRACKLISTING:

Fleet Foxes 12”

Side A

1. Sun It Rises

2. White Winter Hymnal

3. Ragged Wood

4. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

5. Quiet Houses

6. He Doesn’t Know Why

Side B

1. Heard Them Stirring

2. Your Protector

3. Meadlowlarks

4. Blue Ridge Mountains

5. Oliver James

Sun Giant 10”

Side A

1. Sun Giant

2. Drops in the River

3. English House

Side B

1. Mykonos

2. Innocent Son

The Fleet Foxes EP 10”

Side A

1. She Got Dressed

2. In the Hot Hot Rays

3. Anyone Who’s Anyone

Side B

1. Textbook Love

2. So Long to the Headstrong

3. Icicle Tusk

B-Sides & Rarities 10”

Side A

1. False Knight On The Road

2. Silver Dagger

3. White Lace Regretfully

4. Isles

Side B

1. Ragged Wood (transition basement sketch)

2. He Doesn’t Know Why (basement demo)

3. English House (basement demo)

4. Hot Air (basement sketch)