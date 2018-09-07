Elvis Costello & The Imposters have released “Suspect My Tears,” the enchanting and soulful third single from their forthcoming album Look Now.

In a press statement, Costello said of making the track: “Not always having a reason to put music on the page, I’m always delighted when a recording session comes out as I’ve heard it in my head. I could not have asked more from our New York players, the string section sounding as rich and full as twice their number. When I was a kid listening to Tamla and Philly recordings, like those produced by Thom Bell, I always imagined they were played by massive symphony orchestras in a cathedral-like space. I realize now that is what reverb is for.”

“Suspect My Tears” seems to live up to this grandiose ideal, sounding every bit as theatric, lush, and magnanimous as Costello hoped it would. The song is the third we’ve heard from Look Now, following “Unwanted Number” and “Under Lime.” Back in July, “a small yet aggressive cancerous malignancy” led to the cancellation of the end dates for Costello’s European summer tour. He is still expected to go back on the road this November for a new fall tour. Look Now is out October 12. Listen to “Suspect My Tears” below.