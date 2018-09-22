Ella Mai Announces Self-Titled Debut Album

Ella Mai’s song “Boo’d Up” is one of the year’s biggest breakout hits and now the English R&B vocalist has announced her upcoming debut album. The self-titled studio release was executive produced by DJ Mustard and arrives this October 12 via 10 Summers/Interscope Records.

The release follows a trio of EPs from the songwriter and includes her singles “Boo’d Up,” “Trip,” and “Naked.” Originally released in 2017, “Boo’d Up” has become one of the year’s biggest hits, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July, followed by “Trip” at No. 31 later in the summer. “Boo’d Up” has received remixes from T-Pain, as well as Nicki Minaj and Quavo and is one of our favorite songs of 2018 so far.