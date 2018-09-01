Drake Calls Trump a “Fucking Idiot” at Brooklyn Concert

After a few hiccups and false starts, Drake’s Aubrey And The Three Migos Tour is finally in full swing. And on Thursday, at the first of three shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, he had some choice words for President Donald Trump.

“Right now I feel like we’re all living in a country where they try and tell us every single day, on our cell phone, on the news, they try and tell us that we’re living in a divided country, that we don’t understand unity. And we’re listening to this fucking idiot that’s in office, you understand, this idiot in office that’s tryna tell us that something’s going on,” Drake told the assembled crowd before launching into “God’s Plan” to close out the concert.

“And meanwhile, right here in Brooklyn, we got 16,000 people from all races and all places and all we’re doing is just sitting here enjoying ourselves, listening to music,” he concluded. “So, I wanna tell you from the bottom of my heart, I’m proud of you because no matter how they tell us the world is going, this is how the fucking world is supposed to work.” Watch and listen to Drake’s speech below.

DRAKE SAID FUCK TRUMP, BROOKLYN’S GONNA HAVE A GOOD TIME pic.twitter.com/f7zgk1CAwv — Roan (@TheRoneWolf) August 31, 2018

Remember when Trump hosted SNL and was featured in a “Hotline Bling” parody video? Simpler times.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.