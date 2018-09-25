Drake’s repeatedly delayed tour with Migos got back on track last night with a stop in New Orleans, where the rapper brought out bounce music legend Big Freedia for a performance of “Nice For What.” In a clip of the performance, you can see Big Freedia seamlessly take command of the stage by singing the track that was sampled for the Drake track. It’s a sign of goodwill between the two after many noticed she was absent from the “Nice For What” video, despite her voice being prominently featured on the song. She would later tell TMZ that she had to reach out to Drake in order to be in the video for “In My Feelings,” another of Drake’s songs that’s New Orleans-influenced.

“The credits are important but, for me, it’s still putting New Orleans on the map and I’m happy with the check,” Freedia said in an interview with The Fader. “I’ve worked tremendously hard to make things happen for New Orleans culture. I just want us to get the proper recognition and the proper credit that we deserve.” Watch the concert footage below.