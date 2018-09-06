Dolores O’Riordan Died From Drowning After Heavy Drinking: Coroner

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, died in January at the age of 46. Now, the BBC has reported the testimony given at the inquest into her death. According to the coroner’s report, O’Riordan’s death has been ruled a “tragic accident,” the result of drowning after heavy drinking. She reportedly passed away submerged in a bathtub at London’s Park Lane Hilton hotel. According to the court hearing, five small empty bottles of alcohol and a bottle of champagne were found in O’Riordan’s room, along with several bottles of prescription drugs. Only standard amounts of the drugs were found in her system, but O’Riordan’s blood alcohol level at the time of her death was over four times the legal limit for driving.

Following her death, it was revealed that O’Riordan had completed vocals for a new Cranberries album shortly before her death (she reportedly sent guitarist Noel Hogan some tracks only three days before her death). In a statement, the band announced that it would be releasing the LP posthumously. The Cranberries are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? with a box set reissue. The project was also in the works prior to O’Riordan’s death.