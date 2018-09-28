New Music \
DJ Snake – “Taki Taki” (ft. Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna)
DJ Snake has released a new single with Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna called “Taki Taki.” The track was announced on social media in August, later confirmed earlier this month. His album Encore was released in 2016 featuring appearances from Justin Bieber, Jeremih, Young Thug, Swizz Beats, and more. Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy dropped in April. She’s since made appearances on songs with Maroon 5, Lil Yachty, Offset, and more. Ozuna’s new album Aura was released last month. Hear “Taki Taki” below.