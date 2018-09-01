dinosaur-jr-announce-intimate-makeup-shows-without-mastodon

Earlier this week, Mastodon canceled their fall North American tour with Dinosaur Jr. “due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family,” but things are looking up for fans of the latter band. Now Dinosaur Jr. have announced a series of intimate makeup shows without Mastodon that will take place this fall instead of the tour.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding, as our team and venue teams have worked quickly to ensure the band’s return to these markets,” the band shared in a statement. “We hope to get back to many more as soon as possible (Missoula, we won’t forget you!)”

The tour kicks off this September 10, with a show at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, IA. See the full list of dates below, with shows in Toronto, Jersey City, and Washington DC.