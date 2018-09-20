Death Cab for Cutie Performs “Gold Rush” on Ellen

Death Cab for Cutie made their Ellen debut on Thursday morning, playing “Gold Rush” for an appreciative daytime studio audience swaying and dancing in the aisles.

“Gold Rush” was the first single off Death Cab’s ninth album Thank You for Today, which came out last month. Host Ellen Degeneres seemed pretty stoked to announce that she was sending everyone in the audience home with a new album before excitedly proclaiming “I love them so much!” The band previously performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, along with other tracks off the record, including “Autumn Love,” “Your Hurricane,” and “Summer Years.”

Death Cab kick off another leg of their North American tour on Friday in Las Vegas, which culminates in Orlando on October 23.