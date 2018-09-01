A David Bowie Cocktail Bar is Opening in London

A new David Bowie-themed cocktail bar is coming to London this fall. As NME points out, the bar—which will be called Ziggy’s in honor of Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust persona—is opening at the Hotel Café Royal, which many fans will recognize as the place where Bowie officially retired the alter-ego at his “Last Supper” party in 1973.

The bar will offer a variety of Bowie-themed cocktails with names like “Tigers on Vaseline,” “Darkness and Disgrace,” and “Lady Stardust,” all of which of course come from Bowie’s 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars and its lyrics. Ziggy’s opens September 20 at the Hotel Café Royal on Regent Street near London’s Piccadilly Circus.