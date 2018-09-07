David Bowie – “Beat Of Your Drum” (2018 Version)

In July, a new box set highlighting David Bowie’s 1980s output, Loving the Alien (1983-1988), was announced. In addition to compiling Bowie’s studio albums from the time period in remastered versions as well as some unreleased live material, the overwhelmingly dense 15-LP/11-disc set will include a remixed version of Bowie’s 1987 album Never Let Me Down with additional instrumentation from past Bowie collaborators. It also notably includes new string arrangements by Nico Muhly, and a guest turn from Laurie Anderson on “Shining Star (Makin’ My Love).”

Two songs from the new version of the 2018 Never Let Me Down, which was produced by Mario McNulty, were released today as a so-called “double A-side picture disc” (don’t ask me). The 2018 take on “Zeroes” was released in late July, and with the 7″ single’s release, we can now enjoy a revamped take on “Beat Of Your Drum” as well.

Of the new version, McNulty said in a statement (according to Stereogum): “David Torn’s ambient guitars start the song that now lead into a much darker world than its shiny predecessor. David sang all the backing vocals on this which I have kept.”

The full Loving the Alien box set, which includes the full Never Let Me Down (2018) album, will be available on October 21 through Parlophone. You can preorder the set here and buy the “Zeroes”/”Beat Of Your Drum” 7″ here. Listen to “Beat Of Your Drum” below.