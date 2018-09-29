Hear a Reworked Version of David Bowie’s 1987 Cover of Iggy Pop’s “Bang Bang”

Iggy Pop’s BBC Radio 6 show “Iggy Confidential” returned yesterday, and during his broadcast, the punk icon played a never-before-heard version of David Bowie’s 1987 cover of “Bang Bang.”

Originally released on Iggy Pop’s 1981 album Party, the song was later covered by Bowie on his 1987 album Never Let Me Down. The new version of the song is taken from the new David Bowie Loving the Alien: 1983-1988 box set, which arrives October 21 via Parlophone. In addition to including “Bang Bang,” the 11-disc/15-LP box set features a new remastered version of Never Let Me Down produced by Mario McNulty, with string arrangements from Nico Muhly and guest appearance from Laurie Anderson. New versions of “Beat of your Drum” and “Zeroes” were released earlier this year and are also set to appear on the box set. Hear Bowie’s “Bang Bang” cover here at the 1:38:30 mark.