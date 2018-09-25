Dave Matthews Band are hitting the road once again this fall for a 10-city arena tour. The quick jaunt sees the band keeping things in the east coast this time, kicking things off in Columbus, Ohio on November 27, with shows in Manchester, Boston, Montreal, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. DMB will also host two shows in Madison Square Garden in New York City and in their hometown of Charlottesville at the John Paul Jones Arena. According to a press statement, proceeds from the Charlottesville shows will be donated to aide the redevelopment of public housing in the area.

Dave Matthews Band released their newest album Come Tomorrow back in June. The record is the band’s ninth studio record and their first since 2012’s Away From The World. It hit #1 on the Billboard 200 and contains the singles “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)” and “That Girl is You.” Prior to the release of Come Tomorrow, the band’s violinist Boyd Tinsley announced that he would be taking a hiatus from the band and was later accused of sexual misconduct. See the full tour schedule below.

Dave Matthews Band Fall 2018 North American Tour:

11/27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

11/29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

12/2 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

12/4 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

12/5 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

12/7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12/8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

12/13 – Washington, DC – CapitalOne Arena

12/14 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

12/15 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena