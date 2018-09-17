This weekend Dave Grohl took the stage with New Orleans trombonist and bandleader Trombone Shorty to perform a cover of a classic by Grohl’s former band. As Alternative Nation reports, the brassy instrumental rendition of Nirvana’s “In Bloom”–which found Grohl banging away with as much energy as he did while backing Kurt Cobain in the early ’90s, despite the fact that he was sitting in with a jazz band–is only the second time Grohl has performed the Nevermind track since Nirvana disbanded in the wake of Cobain’s death in 1994. Grohl’s guest appearance took place at Los Angeles’ Voodoo Threauxdown Festival on Saturday.

The drummer-turned-Foo-Fighters-frontman previously performed the song at the time of Nirvana’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014, which found the surviving members of the band playing alongside Cobain proxies such as St. Vincent, Lorde, Kim Gordon, and Joan Jett. Jett fronted the band during a run-through of “In Bloom” at a secret show in Brooklyn following the induction ceremony.

In a CBS interview he gave this summer, Grohl remembered the deep grief he felt in the wake of Cobain’s death in 1994. “I went through a really dark period where I couldn’t really even listen to the radio because it broke my heart just to hear music,” he said. “Still, to this day, whenever I see a new artist that’s young that blows up and becomes gigantic overnight, I kind of get worried for them. I don’t think anybody’s cut out for it.”

Watch Grohl perform the song with Trombone Shorty below.