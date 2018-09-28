Any Foo Fighters or Nirvana fans hoping to own a piece of Dave Grohl’s gear will be delighted to learn that he’s auctioning some instruments and equipment off on Reverb. Grohl is parting ways with the gear he used in the making of his recent two-part mini-documentary PLAY, which immortalized the Foo Fighters frontman as he played every instrument on a 23-minute composition also titled “Play.”

Beginning on Tuesday, October 9 through Sunday, October 21, fans can bid on instruments and equipment Grohl used in the making of the doc, including items donated by Fender, Gibson, Zildjian, and other brands. The proceeds will go to charities providing music education for children. Auction items can be previewed on the Reverb site, along with photos of Grohl signing the gear.

“Seeing my own kids start to play music and take lessons brings me back to the time when I was their age, chipping away at it and learning from my mistakes. Even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out,” Grohl said in a statement. “It’s a lifelong obsession, but at the end of the day—just like any kid—the reward is just to play.”

Check out the video announcement of the upcoming auction below.