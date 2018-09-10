What a day for Cynthia Nixon and rappers alike. Just hours after the New York gubernatorial candidate was endorsed “for anything” by T.I. despite he admittedly having no idea who she is, the ex-Sex and the City star received a different kind of endorsement from Run the Jewels’ El-P, who tweeted his approval of Nixon’s breakfast order of cream cheese, lox, and capers on a cinnamon raisin bagel.

Earlier today, Gothamist posted video of Nixon at the Jewish grocer Zabar’s in Manhattan on Sunday, placing an order for what might seem like a bizarre breakfast combination. Wrote the site:

On Sunday, Cynthia Nixon became the latest aspiring office-holder to briefly lose her mind while attempting to eat on the campaign trail, when she ordered—in public and on purpose—a cinnamon raisin bagel with lox from Zabar’s on the Upper West Side. She didn’t stop there, but went on to request red onions, capers, tomato, and plain cream cheese to the mess. Again, this was on a *shudders* cinnamon raisin bagel. “That’s what I want—a full load,” she declared at the counter, as veteran campaign manager Rebecca Katz tried, with good reason, to dissuade us from filming the harrowing scene.

Perhaps anticipating the spark of another political food controversy—Bill De Blasio eating pizza with a fork, tomato-faced John Kasich eating a fucking giant sub—Nixon apparently explained the rationale behind her order to a passerby:

When confronted by a possibly horrified passerby, Nixon assured the witness that she knew what she was doing: “Yeah, sweet and salty, you’re right.”

This afternoon, El-P affirmed Nixon’s reasoning, tweeting:

i’ve done this. it’s risky but the combination of sweet and salty is great on occasion. this type of daring shows leadership potential and i’m voting for her. https://t.co/tdPuompHmh — el-p (@therealelp) September 10, 2018

El-P, it’s worth noting, it not just some random schmendrick here. Along with fellow rapper Despot, El-P is an investor in the well-reviewed New York Jewish deli Frankel’s, which is helmed by a sibling duo that includes Alex Frankel of the DFA act Holy Ghost!.

As for Nixon, honestly, she probably has a pretty advanced palate, so I trust her judgement.