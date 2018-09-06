Cursive – “Under the Rainbow”

Cursive, the Omaha-founded post-hardcore band led by Tim Kasher, return next month with Vitriola, their first new album since 2012. Yesterday, they released second single “Under the Rainbow,” and like the earlier “Life Savings,” its evocation of societal oppression and stifled potential doesn’t mince words. “The one percent live in high rises / They block out the sun for all the denizens,” Kasher sings. “They write the laws on guns and gods / And push ‘em upon the hard folk down below.”

In an interview with Stereogum, Kasher discussed the process of making Vitriola—the band culled a total of 21 recorded songs down to 10 on the final track list—and members’ decision to amicably break away from their longtime home on Saddle Creek Records to start their own small independent label, 15 Passenger. Kasher used to feel he “hated” Cursive’s standout 2003 album The Ugly Organ, but he says he’s come around: “I think it’s what so many writers go through, just like, ‘I write so much stuff. That’s ONE of my records. That’s A record. I don’t know what the big deal is.’ I’ve since come around to really respecting and appreciating it. I respect it for affording me such a long career.”

Vitriola is out October 5 from 15 Passenger. Cursive will play an expanded run of U.S. tour dates beginning next month, visiting all regions of the country this winter. Listen to “Under the Rainbow” below and see Cursive’s extensive list of upcoming dates below.

Cursive 2018-2019 U.S. tour dates

October 18 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar*

October 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*

October 20 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners*

October 21 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East*

October 23 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury*

October 24 — Tampa, FL @ PRE FEST 6

October 25 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room^

October 26 — Gainesville, FL @ THE FEST 17

October 27 — Orlando, FL @ The Social^

October 28 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits*

October 30 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*

October 31 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground*

November 1 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

November 2 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

November 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

November 4 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony*

November 6 — Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall*

November 7 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

November 8 — Boston, MA @ Paradise*

November 9 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*

November 10 — Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall*

November 11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater*

November 12 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups*

November 13 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop*

November 14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club*

November 15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

November 16 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon*

November 17 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club*

November 18 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room*

January 18 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater^

January 19 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre^

January 21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar^

January 22 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux^

January 23 — Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett^

January 24 — Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo^

January 25 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile^

January 26 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge^

January 28 — Redding, CA @ The Dip^

January29 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall^

January 30 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s^

January 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater^

February 2 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House^

February 4 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon^

February 5 — Tempe, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^

February 6 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace^

February 7 — Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s^

February 8 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger^

February 9 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk^

February 10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^

February 11 — Dallas, TX @ Trees^

* with Meat Wave and Campdogzz

^ with Campdogzz