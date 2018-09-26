The new Creed 2 trailer dropped on Wednesday and it features another familiar face from the Rocky universe. The sequel to the 2015 Ryan Coogler film about Adonis “Donnie” Johnson (Michael B. Johnson), the son of deceased boxing champion Apollo Creed, promises the return of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the hulking Cold War metaphor from the 1985 Ronald Reagan fever dream Rocky IV who killed Adonis’s dad during an exhibition match in Las Vegas.

The trailer promises a face-off between Creed and Drago’s son, ostensibly set up to avenge Drago’s humiliation after Rocky single-handedly ended communism by traveling to the Soviet Union and inspiring the Moscow crowd to start a “USA” chant as he beat the Russian killing machine in a come from behind boxing victory. The clip features an incredible stare down between Sylvester Stallone and Lundgren, which must have required Sly to stand on an apple crate because Lundgren is the size of a building. Also, good on Drago for losing that insane flattop haircut.

The trailer also teases what we imagine must be one of several training montages featuring Jordan.

“Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life,” the film’s official synopsis states. “Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family.”

Creed II hits theaters on November 21.