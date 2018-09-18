Cloud Nothings – “Leave Him Now”

Cloud Nothings have released “Leave Him Now,” the second single from their upcoming album Last Building Burning, out October 19 via Carpark Records. The track follows “The Echo of the World” and leans more toward the sunnier pop sound last year’s Life Without Sound, albeit with more angst and thrash. In the song, frontman Dylan Baldi begging a friend to leave an abusive relationship: “You gotta go right now/Or never at all.” The band has also announced a fall North American tour starting in October; check out the full dates here. Listen to “Leave Him Now” below.