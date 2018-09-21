The Chris Cornell Estate will be releasing a new career-spanning box set of the songwriter’s work. The estate will release a new 17-track self-titled album, as well as a 62-track limited edition box set including music from his days with Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave. The box set also includes the single “When Bad Does Good,” which can be heard below. The track was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell among a number of recordings included in his personal archive. The entire box set arrives November 16. Check out “When Bad Does Good” below.