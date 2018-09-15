Childish Gambino performed last night at Madison Square Garden in New York and during his set, the rapper debuted a new song. “This is some new shit I’ve been working on,” he said, according to reports from Complex Music.

Earlier this month, the rapper announced that his current “This Is America” tour will be his “last Gambino tour ever,” just months after saying he plans to eventually retire the project. He also recently released a new animated video for “Feels Like Summer,” a track from his Summer Pack release in July. Watch a clip of the rapper performing his new single below via Complex Music.