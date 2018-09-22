Charli XCX – “Focus” (Yaeji Remix)

Yaeji has released a new remix of Charli XCX’s “Focus.” The followup to her EP2 release from last year, the A.G. Cook-produced track gets a hard-hitting deep house makeover with dreamy seventh chord pads, fluttering bass tones, and a wrenching 909 drums. “Focus is one of my favorite songs by her and I’m so happy she let me reinterpret it in my own way,” Yaeji wrote on Twitter. “Hope you guys have fun dancing to this one.”

“Focus” was released this June as part of Charli’s “Focus / No Angel” split single. Later this summer, she released the single “Girls Night Out,” an inversion and spiritual successor of her hit “Boys” from last year. Hear Yaeji’s “Focus” remix below.