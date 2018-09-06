Charles Bradley’s Final Album Announced, Posthumous Song Released

Charles Bradley’s fourth and final album comes out just days after the late soul singer would have turned 70. Black Velvet will be out on November 9, a little over one year after the Daptones Records artist died after his stomach cancer spread to his liver. According to a statement from his label, Black Velvet “is a profound exploration through the less-travelled corners of the soulful universe that Charles and his longtime producer, co-writer and friend Tommy ‘TNT’ Brenneck created in the studio together over their decade-long partnership.” The posthumous album features ten tracks “never before included on any album.”

“I Feel a Change,” the first single off the forthcoming record, was originally recorded while Bradley was making his acclaimed 2013 sophomore album Victim of Love. A video for the song, directed by Jeff Broadway and Cory Bailey, features archival footage of the late singer while out on the road.

Here’s the track list for Black Velvet:

01 “Can’t Fight The Feeling”

02 “Luv Jones”

03 “I Feel A Change”

04 “Slip Away”

05 “Black Velvet”

06 “Stay Away”

07 “Heart Of Gold”

08 “(I Hope You Find) The Good Life”

09 “Fly Little Girl”

10 “Victim Of Love (Electric Version)”

The album can be preordered here.