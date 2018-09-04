Culture \

Trump SCOTUS Pick Refuses Handshake From Father of Parkland Victim

CREDIT: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s nomination to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, had his first day of confirmation hearings today on Capitol Hill. There, Kavanaugh appeared to refuse a handshake from Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jamie was killed in the Stoneman Douglas school shooting in February. Photos show Guttenberg extending his hand to the judge when the hearing broke for lunch and Kavanaugh immediately scurrying away.

AP photographer Andrew Harnik shared an arresting image of Guttenberg extending his hand while Kavanaugh looks him in the eye while both hands are occupied buttoning his blazer.

Video of the interaction paints Kavanaugh in a poor light looking like he can’t get away from Guttenberg fast enough.

“Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad,” Guttenberg tweeted after the incident. “He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

“As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah tweeted. “Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened.”

Shah then tweeted video from another angle that he claimed bolstered the White House’s version of events.

A close-up video from NBC News shows that a security person didn’t show up until after Guttenberg introduced himself, and even then, he didn’t do much in the way of whisking since Kavanaugh briskly turned and got the fuck out of there on his own.

Guttenberg also explicitly disputed Shah’s version of events.

Kavanaugh, of course, would fit right in with an administration that doesn’t want to deal with gun violence on any realistic terms.

Maggie Serota
Tags: brett kavanaugh, donald trump, parkland