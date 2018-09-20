Flying Lotus’s Brainfeeder label has announced a 10 year anniversary collection, Brainfeeder X, which is out November 16. Today, they’ve unveiled lead single “Walk Free”—a Flying Lotus remix of signee Brandon Coleman’s original. The 36-track album will be split into two volumes. The first showcases familiar tracks including “Them Changes” by Thundercat, “Fallen Arches” by TOKiMONSTA, and “Slim Track VIP” by DJ Paypal, while the full compilation will feature 22 new and unreleased songs from the label’s roster, including Flying Lotus with Busdriver, Thundercat with BADBADNOTGOOD, and WOKE (Flying Lotus, Shabazz Palaces, and Thundercat) with George Clinton. Listen to the “Walk Free” remix and check out the rest of the anniversary collection track list below.

Brainfeeder X tracklist:

Vol. 1

1. Teebs – “Why Like This?”

2. Jeremiah Jae – “$easons”

3. Lapalux – “Without You” (ft. Kerry Leatham)

4. Iglooghost – “Bug Thief”

5. TOKiMONSTA – “Fallen Arches”

6. Miguel Baptista Benedict – “Phemy”

7. Matthewdavid – “Group Tea” (ft. Flying Lotus)

8. Martyn – “Masks”

9. Mr. Oizo – “Ham”

10. Daedelus – “Order Of The Golden Dawn”

11. Jameszoo – “Flake”

12. Taylor McFerrin – “Place In My Heart” (ft. RYAT)

13. MONO/POLY – “Needs Deodorant”

14. Thundercat – “Them Changes”

15.DJ Paypal – “Slim Trak VIP”

16. Thundercat – “Friend Zone (Ross From Friends Remix)”

17. Brandon Coleman – “Walk Free (Flying Lotus Remix)”

Vol. 2

1. Thundercat – “King of the Hill” (ft. BADBADNOTGOOD)

2. Lapalux – “Opilio”

3. Ross From Friends – “Squaz”

4. Georgia Anne Muldrow – “Myrrh Song”

5. Dorian Concept – “Eigendynamik”

6. Louis Cole – “Thinking”

7. Iglooghost – “Yellow Gum”

8. WOKE – “The Lavishments of Light Looking” (ft. George Clinton)

9. PBDY – “Bring Me Down” (ft. Salami Rose Joe Louis)

10. Jeremiah Jae – “Black Salt”

11. Flying Lotus – “Ain’t No Coming Back” (ft. Busdriver)

12. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – “Kazaru”

13. Taylor Graves – “Goku”

14. Little Snake – “Delusions”

15. Strangeloop – “Beautiful Undertow”

16. MONO/POLY – “Funkzilla” (ft. Seven Davis Jr.)

17. Teebs – “Birthday Beat”

18. Moiré – “Lisbon”

19. Locust Toybox – “Otravine”