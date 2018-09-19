Blink-182’s Travis Barker is reportedly suing over the circumstances that led to the band having to cancel their recent tour dates, according to reports from TMZ and Pitchfork. The drummer sustained injuries when a bus collided with his SUV in July, and he is suing the bus driver and the bus company over the incident. His complaint also targets a medical center in Santa Monica; Barker claims that he experienced a staph infection as a result of employees using a dirty needle while treating his injuries from the accident.

The band cancelled their tour earlier this month, saying that “after recent checkups they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.” Barker had been experiencing nerve damage and blood clots in the wake of the accident, which caused the band to cancel additional dates earlier this summer.