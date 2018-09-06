Blink-182 have announced a cancellation of an upcoming mini-tour due to ongoing health issues being suffered by drummer Travis Barker. In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said that doctors supervising Barker, who has been experiencing blood clots in both arms, thought he would be okay to play come the fall but decided not to clear him after a recent check up. Here is the statement in full, including a quote from Barker:

The tour was scheduled to run from Sept. 8 through Sept. 21, beginning in Lemoore, Calif. and ending in Atlantic City, N.J. It was centered around this year’s edition of Riot Fest in Chicago, which Blink was scheduled to headline. Back in June, Blink postponed its Vegas residency due to Barker’s blood clots, for which he was reportedly hospitalized. In July, Barker and the band released a video about his health, which revealed that he also had suffered from a staph infection. Just a few days after that, Barker’s SUV was hit by a school bus while he was driving in Calabasas, Calif.

Riot Fest, meanwhile, announced this morning that the festival would be going on as planned despite apparent worry from fans and ticket holders that the festival was in peril due to lack of updates on its website, including a schedule. With Blink out, the weekend will be headlined by acts like Weezer, Beck, and Elvis Costello.