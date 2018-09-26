During his ongoing tour, Beck has been inviting special guests to join him on stage. At his recent stop in Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Beck was joined by Jenny Lewis for a spirited rendition of Neil Young’s 1992 ballad “Harvest Moon.” Beck and Jenny Lewis have performed on stage together before, including at a recent NYC show where they performed “Girl Dreams” from Beck’s 1994 album One Foot In The Grave.

The NYC concert also featured Spoon’s Britt Daniel, who performed alongside Beck on both Spoon’s 2005 Gimme Fiction track “I Turn My Camera On,” and Beck’s Colors track “Dear Life.” Gary Numan recently joined Beck at Chicago’s Riot Fest to perform Numan’s new-wave classic “Cars,” and in Lincoln, Nebraska, Julian Casablancas was welcomed onstage to perform The Human League’s 1982 smash “Do You Want Me.” Beck was a guest performer himself earlier this month in Los Angeles, when he collaborated with Phoenix on renditions of his songs “Jack-Ass” and “Lost Cause.” Watch the concert footage of Beck and Jenny Lewis’ “Harvest Moon” cover below.