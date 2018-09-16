Beck was the headlining act for the second night of Riot Fest this weekend in Chicago and during his set, the songwriter brought out Gary Numan to join him in a rendition of Numan’s ’70s hit “Cars.” Numan played the festival earlier that afternoon in the wake of his 2017 album Savage (Songs from a Broken World).

As a known fan of the song, Beck has incorporated it into his live shows since the beginning of his Colors tour, but he’s also been known to perform it as far back as 2002, as Beck fanzsite Whiskey Clone has pointed out. Watch Numan join Beck to perform the song together below.