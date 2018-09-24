Beastie Boys Announce Book Tour

The Beastie Boys are going back on the road for a book tour. The “Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct” tour will be in support of their forthcoming 600-page memoir and will feature readings and a Q&A with surviving members Mike D and Ad-Rock. The various reading events will also feature a special guest moderator and a live score curated by Mix Master Mike. According to Pitchfork, there will also be a Beasties exhibit, as well as a mixtape-featured “sound experience,” both of which will be curated by Ad-Rock and Mike D.

The book tour will take place in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London starting on October 29. Tickets for the event are currently on sale here. Beastie Boys Book will be available on October 30 and will feature illustrations, photos, a cookbook by Roy Choi, mixtape playlists, and original essays and other material by Amy Poehler, Colson Whitehead, Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson, Luc Sante, and more. It will also include writing from Mike D and Ad-Rock themselves about the group’s illustrious career. Check out the book tour announcement below.