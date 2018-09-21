Beak>‘s new album >>> is out now via Invada Records/Temporary Residence Ltd. The new LP follows 2012’s >> and this year’s surprise rarities album L.A. Playback and leans towards a sharper, more pop-inspired sound. Fronted by Portishead’s Geoff Barrow with Will Young (Moon Gangs) and Billy Fuller (Robert Plant), the Krautrock-inspired trio’s latest was written over the past year and recorded in at Barrow’s Invada Studios in Bristol, England. Ahead of the album, the band released a live recording of “Allé Sauvage” as well as a single, “Brean Down.”

In the interim between albums, Beak> have also scored Tom Geens’s 2015 Belgian drama Couple in a Hole with new and previously released material and released the singles “Sex Music” and their version of a Christmas song “(Merry Xmas) Face the Future.” The band is currently in the midst of a world tour; they’ll make their to the U.S. starting this October in Seattle, with a full list of dates available at the Invada website. Stream the new album >>> below.