Beach House Release “Drunk in L.A.” Video, “Black Car” Remix by Sonic Boom
Baltimore dream pop duo Beach House have released an appropriately psychedelic video for “Drunk in L.A.,” directed by Spacemen 3 co-founder Sonic Boom. The track is on the band’s most recent album 7, which came out in May.
“We were out having dinner and [Sonic Boom] mentioned an idea for a video where the viewer is always looking up from the ground,” the band said in a statement, according to Pitchfork. “When he sent it to us, we complimented and commented on the trippy, dreamlike nature of the video and he wrote that it was essentially just a day in his life.”
A day in Sonic Boom’s life consists of looking up at the tops of palm trees through a kaleidoscopic prism? Sounds about right.
In addition to directing the video, Sonic Boom remixed the 7 track “Black Car.”
“It feels like a different song, focused largely on voice and arpeggio,” the band said of Sonic Boom’s remix. “It feels like a poem this way, and the minimal treatment highlights the lonesome quality of the song.”
