Arctic Monkeys are the latest band to be part of the Spotify Singles series, releasing a cover of UK singer-songwriter Stephen Fretwell’s untitled closer to his 2004 album Magpie, along with a new edition of “Four Out of Five” from their recent record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Alex Turner’s boisterous voice smoothly injects the Fretwell track with his own charisma while “Four Out of Five” holds on to the same majesty of the album version. Listen to both tracks below.