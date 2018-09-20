Arcade Fire have released a video for “Peter Pan,” a song off of their exhaustive and exhausting recent album Everything Now. The video, filmed in Jamaica, features the dancers Maleik Lamont and Rayana Campbell in a tale of romance that mirrors the lyrics of the song itself. That said, the video actually comprises two remixes of “Peter Pan.” The first is by the Kingston-based production duo Equiknoxx, and the second is a “dub version” by the composer Jeremy Ashbourne.

Despite spending much of the year on tour, Win Butler and company have stayed busy. In June, the band released a weird video for the Everything Now track “Chemistry” and dissected another of the album’s songs, “Put Your Money on Me,” for the Sound Exploder podcast. While over in London earlier this year they performed with various British legends, including Boy George (and Florence Welch) and Jarvis Cocker, who played “Cunts Are Still Running the World” with the band. Chrissie Hynde, who is not British, also showed up to cover the Pretenders. Back before that, in March, they appeared on SNL, performing two songs and appearing alongside Bill Hader in a sketch imagining an overly apologetic “Canadian Harvey Weinstein.”

Watch the “Peter Pan” video below.