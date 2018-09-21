Animal Collective Reissue Feels on Vinyl, Release Live Show From 2004

Animal Collective released their exhilarating sixth album Feels in 2005, but as was their wont at the time, they were already playing material from the record at live shows for at least a year before that. Feels has been out of print on vinyl for a while (though you can still hear it via streaming), and today they’ve announced a remastered reissued version. To mark the occasion, they’ve also given an official release to a bootleg of a 2004 show in Seattle, which was apparently the first time Feels producer Scott Colburn heard any of the material from the record.

The show happened at Neumos on 8/22/04. Even devoted AnCo fans would have had difficulty recognizing much of what they played that night. With the exception of “Kids on Holiday,” from Sung Tongs—which had dropped a few months earlier—everything they played was new, including Feels classics like “Banshee Beat” and “The Purple Bottle” as well as non-album cuts “People” and “Wastered.”

“We had already asked [Colburn] to record the album but we didn’t have demos and he wanted to hear the material first,” Brian Weitz aka Geologist said in a statement. “He was playing in Climax Golden Twins at the time, who were also on the bill with us and Black Dice that night, so this was the test. Luckily, our set sealed the deal and we all moved into his house six months later to start tracking.”

Hear the live show below and find more information about the Feels reissue here.