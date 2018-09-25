Cameron Crowe Is Adapting Almost Famous as a Stage Musical

Cameron Crowe and collaborators are currently adapting Crowe’s hit film Almost Famous into a stage musical, Rolling Stone reports. It’s only appropriate that RS got the scoop, as the 2000 film was based on Crowe’s own experiences writing for the magazine as a teenager in the 1970s.

The former rock journalist wrote and directed the original Almost Famous and is writing the book and co-writing the lyrics for the new musical. Tom Kitt, composer of shows like Next to Normal and the Green Day musical American Idiot, is handling the music and also contributing to the lyrics. Jeremy Herrin will direct.

Crowe teased the show on Twitter earlier in the week, with a video of Kitt playing piano while the camera scrolled past notecards with titles like “Stillwater soundcheck,” a reference to the fictional rock band that the Crowe character tours with and writes about in Almost Famous. Crowe won an Oscar for the screenplay to the original film, and Kate Hudson and Frances McNormand were both nominated in the supporting actress category for their roles.

According to Rolling Stone, Crowe has been developing the musical for “for the past couple years.” There’s no word about when and where it will premiere, but it seems safe to assume that it will be coming to Broadway at some point.