Adrianne Lenker – “Symbol”

On October 5, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief will follow up her band’s quietly stunning second album Capacity with a solo LP entitled abysskiss, out October 5. We’ve already heard first single “Cradle,” and today she releases “Symbol,” which also builds on Lenker’s distinct voice and layers of Nick Drake-ish fingerpicked guitar.

“Symbol” is a case study in how to subtly experiment with a tried-and-true formula like the stripped-down acoustic song. At first blush, there’s nothing out of the ordinary about it, but close listening reveals details that bring it into stranger territory: a quiet electronic rhythm whirring away below the chords, Lenker’s voice suddenly harmonizing with itself in the bridge, the arrival of a second guitar and surreal unspooling of chopped-up vocal samples as the song comes to a close.

Lenker has also announced solo tour dates to perform material from abysskiss, starting in January. (Big Thief are touring currently as well.) Hear “Cradle” below and see the dates after that.

Adrianne Lenker 2019 tour dates

01/15 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

01/16 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

01/17 – Manchester, UK @ YES

01/19 – Ghent, BE @ Charlatan

01/20 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

01/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin

01/23 – Berlin, DE @ Baumhausbar

02/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

02/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO

02/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

02/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

02/10 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

02/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

02/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

02/18 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center