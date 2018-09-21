Action Bronson Announces New Album White Bronco, Shares Title Track

Action Bronson has announced a new album titled White Bronco out this fall. In the buildup to the release, he’s also shared the album’s title track. The rapper’s upcoming album includes production from longtime collaborators like Party Supplies, Knxwledge, and Daringer and includes illustrated album art from Action Bronson himself.

Bronson has been the host of the late-night Viceland culinary show The Untitled Action Bronson Show since its launch last year. Revisit our features on Vice’s “Action Bronson Problem” here.