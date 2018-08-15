Young Thug Will Release Slime Language This Week

Fresh off an album promotion cycle that involved sending snakes to various music publication offices, Young Thug has finally announced a date for his forthcoming project Slime Language. Thug posted the album’s cover on his Instagram, saying that it will arrive on Thursday (August 16). Slime Language will feature appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Jacquees, and Gunna.

Young Thug released his Hear No Evil EP in April along and a joint album with Future, entitled Super Slimey, last October. He’s currently opening for J. Cole on his KOD tour. Check out Thug’s album announcement below.