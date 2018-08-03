YG’s new album Stay Dangerous is now available in full. His first since the 2016 standout Still Brazy and third overall for the Compton rapper, the album follows his guest appearance on the Mariah Carey single “I Don’t” last year, which later received a remix featuring Remy Ma. Last month, YG was arrested in an alleged robbery, also involved in a lawsuit from the victim in question. Check out his new album below and revisit our 2016 cover story on the rapper here.