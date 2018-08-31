Watch YG’s Mini-Documentary Stay Dangerous

At the beginning of the month, YG released his latest album, Stay Dangerous, and today sees a new documentary of the same name surrounding the release of the project and the ethos behind the album’s message. The Stay Dangerous doc is an extended bit of album promotion but it does provide some insight into how YG wants to use his celebrity and career, as well as a glimpse into his social justice life. The video further delves into his relationship with longtime collaborator DJ Mustard’s, and the duo’s process of making music. Watch the documentary below.