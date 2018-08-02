Warner Music Group Purchases Uproxx Media

Digital publisher Uproxx Media Group is being sold to Warner Music Group, the companies said Thursday. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Uproxx was founded with the mission to deliver the best daily content and programming that shapes the lives of youth culture and the world we are inheriting,” said Uproxx CEO Benjamin Blank in a statement.

Blank added: “Over the past years, we’ve won the trust of our audience, along with numerous industry accolades, because of our understanding of culture, entertainment, and marketing – an approach that’s rooted in authenticity and transparency. With Warner Music Group, we just doubled down on that formula and are now able to deliver more to our audience and partners with even more access and at much bigger scale.”

Uproxx publishes digital brands like entertainment news site HitFix, men’s lifestyle site BroBible, sports site Dime and Uproxx.com. BroBible is not a part of the sale to Warner Music Group.

The company laid off at least 10 employees in late April as part of a strategic shift. The company rebranded to emphasize the Uproxx.com brand in early 2017.

The Uproxx sale to Warner Music Group arrives amid a wave of consolidation in the digital publishing industry. Tech culture site Mashable was sold to Ziff Davis in December and global business site Quartz was sold in early July to Japan’s Uzabase.

“In the always-on, attention economy, it’s not enough to simply deliver amazing music to the world. We aim to tell engaging and original stories that influence culture,” said Max Lousada, CEO of Global Recorded Music, WMG. “Uproxx brings together pioneering personalities and credible brands in ways that move huge audiences to talk, listen and share. It’ll be exciting to collaborate with Jarret again, along with Ben and their team, who will thrive in the creative and entrepreneurial environment we’re building. They’ll be great partners as we redefine what it means to be a dynamic, future-focused music company.”

This article originally appeared at The Hollywood Reporter.