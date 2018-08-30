New Music \
Tune-Yards — “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (Eurythmics Cover)
Tune-Yards have recorded a new version “ABC 123″ from this year’s “I can feel you creep into my private life” and a cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” for Spotify’s Single Sessions. Tune-Yards joins the likes of Courtney Barnett, Father John Misty, and Troye Sivan, who have all recorded covers for the streaming platform. The release is the duo’s first since their collaboration “Mango” with Moors (Lakeith Stanfield and Hrishikesh Hirway). Tune-Yards are about to embark on a North American tour in September, sharing dates with David Byrne and U.S Girls; full dates are here. Listen to the new songs below.